Amenities

pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool hot tub

3-Bedroom in Ahwatukee - Huge cul de sac back yard backing up to the Mountains in Ahwatukee. 3 Bedrooms with two living areas. Beautiful pool and spa in back yard. All appliances included with updates in the home. Pool service and gardening service included at this price. Easy access to I-10 but not too close to be bothered by traffic. Hurry - will not last.



(RLNE2245843)