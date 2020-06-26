All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
417 N 23rd St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

417 N 23rd St

417 North 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 North 23rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Up for rent is a 1bed/1bath unit that has been completely renovated and freshened up. It has new plumbing, new electrical, tile, and appliances. Very affordable living in central Phoenix. Rent is $525/month plus 2.3% City of Phoenix Tax of $12.08 plus $50 for water. Trash is included. Deposit is $575 plus $150 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $725. Total move-in amount is first months rent of $587.08 plus $725 deposit for total of $1,312.08. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4917366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 N 23rd St have any available units?
417 N 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 N 23rd St have?
Some of 417 N 23rd St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 N 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
417 N 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 N 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 N 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 417 N 23rd St offer parking?
No, 417 N 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 417 N 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 N 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 N 23rd St have a pool?
No, 417 N 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 417 N 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 417 N 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 417 N 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 N 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
