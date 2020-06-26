417 N 23rd St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 Up for rent is a 1bed/1bath unit that has been completely renovated and freshened up. It has new plumbing, new electrical, tile, and appliances. Very affordable living in central Phoenix. Rent is $525/month plus 2.3% City of Phoenix Tax of $12.08 plus $50 for water. Trash is included. Deposit is $575 plus $150 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $725. Total move-in amount is first months rent of $587.08 plus $725 deposit for total of $1,312.08. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4917366)