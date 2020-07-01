All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4144 N 4th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4144 N 4th Ave
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:38 AM

4144 N 4th Ave

4144 4th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Central Avenue Corridor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4144 4th Avenue Northwest, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Extremely charming uptown home with tons of upgrades and separate studio!! Main home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, custom paint, spacious kitchen, laminate flooring, & blinds throughout. Detached studio unit has full bathroom! Huge backyard with covered patio. Incredible location just minutes from tons of restaurants, shopping and all Downtown & Uptown have to offer! No pets please.

Schedule a showing by visiting www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.
(exterior ring cameras to be removed and do not convey with the property)Tenant has no access to storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 N 4th Ave have any available units?
4144 N 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4144 N 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4144 N 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 N 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4144 N 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4144 N 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 4144 N 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4144 N 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 N 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 N 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 4144 N 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4144 N 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4144 N 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 N 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4144 N 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4144 N 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4144 N 4th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College