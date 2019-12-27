4140 N 42ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Centrally located near LGO, Kachina Park, great restaurants/shops and in the Hopi School District, this fabulous home invites you into a spacious open and split floor plan complete with a beautifully remodeled kitchen boasting granite countertops, SS appliances, travertine and hardwood flooring. Dual master suites include walk-in closets and updated baths, including dual sinks and a frameless walk-in shower in one, and a tile shower/tub combo in the other. Take your entertaining outdoors to the large covered patio with tile floors or enjoy the citrus and Camelback Mountain view. Other great features includes an extra den or office space, 2-tone paint, crown molding, canned lighting, ceiling fans throughout, extra storage, and impenetrable glass slider doors and windows for added security.