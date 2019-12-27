All apartments in Phoenix
4140 N 42ND Street
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

4140 N 42ND Street

4140 North 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4140 North 42nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Centrally located near LGO, Kachina Park, great restaurants/shops and in the Hopi School District, this fabulous home invites you into a spacious open and split floor plan complete with a beautifully remodeled kitchen boasting granite countertops, SS appliances, travertine and hardwood flooring. Dual master suites include walk-in closets and updated baths, including dual sinks and a frameless walk-in shower in one, and a tile shower/tub combo in the other. Take your entertaining outdoors to the large covered patio with tile floors or enjoy the citrus and Camelback Mountain view. Other great features includes an extra den or office space, 2-tone paint, crown molding, canned lighting, ceiling fans throughout, extra storage, and impenetrable glass slider doors and windows for added security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 N 42ND Street have any available units?
4140 N 42ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 N 42ND Street have?
Some of 4140 N 42ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 N 42ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
4140 N 42ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 N 42ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 4140 N 42ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4140 N 42ND Street offer parking?
No, 4140 N 42ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 4140 N 42ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 N 42ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 N 42ND Street have a pool?
No, 4140 N 42ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 4140 N 42ND Street have accessible units?
No, 4140 N 42ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 N 42ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 N 42ND Street has units with dishwashers.
