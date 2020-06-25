All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue

4132 East Sweetwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4132 East Sweetwater Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
alarm system
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
pool
Check out this group home that is certified for house adults with disabilities. This home is currently approved for 9 beds by the Health Department, it is fully furnished, including linens. It includes handicap ramp to enter front door and additional ramp is at the property. Home comes with a policy and procedure book. The pool service and landscaping is included with the lease as well. It is equipped with security system cameras, fire alarm permits by the City of Phoenix . All construction , down to the studs is new. Everything is up to code and done with permits. Fire alarm system to be paid monthly by tenants. Rent is 3800 a month for the 1st year and 2nd year is 4800. Longer lease agreement is negotiable. First 6 months are negotiable. Renters must have a million dollar umbrell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue have any available units?
4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue have?
Some of 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue offer parking?
No, 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue has a pool.
Does 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College