4132 E SWEETWATER Avenue

dishwasher pool fireplace alarm system microwave accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible alarm system pool

Check out this group home that is certified for house adults with disabilities. This home is currently approved for 9 beds by the Health Department, it is fully furnished, including linens. It includes handicap ramp to enter front door and additional ramp is at the property. Home comes with a policy and procedure book. The pool service and landscaping is included with the lease as well. It is equipped with security system cameras, fire alarm permits by the City of Phoenix . All construction , down to the studs is new. Everything is up to code and done with permits. Fire alarm system to be paid monthly by tenants. Rent is 3800 a month for the 1st year and 2nd year is 4800. Longer lease agreement is negotiable. First 6 months are negotiable. Renters must have a million dollar umbrell