Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Arcadia! Wood laminate floors throughout the living areas. Kitchen has beautiful gray tile.The home has a modern gray theme throughout. Big open kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertop space. Washer and dryer are located in the master bath. The Master bedroom has 2 closets. Just blocks away from the Biltmore area loaded with shopping and dining!