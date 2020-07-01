4125 E Wildwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bed 2 bath home has a loaded kitchen, including a dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range/oven, pantry and refrigerator. The 1350 sq ft. home has been remodeled and contains vaulted ceilings, a kitchen bay, and a washer and dryer. Desert front and backyards make maintenance a snap and there is a covered patio in the back. The home is cable ready, and includes ceramic tile, blinds, valances in the bedrooms and a family room for entertaining.



Features:

-1350 sq ft, built 1991

-2 car garage

-SRP

-Drip irrigation in front yard

-Desert backyard

-8-18 ft ceilings

-Cable ready

-Ceramic tile

-Upgraded blinds

-Vaulted ceilings

-Blinds and valances in bedrooms

-Covered patio

-Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range/oven, pantry, refrigerator

-Assistive animals only

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.