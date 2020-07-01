4125 E Wildwood Dr

Amenities
This 3 bed 2 bath home has a loaded kitchen, including a dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range/oven, pantry and refrigerator. The 1350 sq ft. home has been remodeled and contains vaulted ceilings, a kitchen bay, and a washer and dryer. Desert front and backyards make maintenance a snap and there is a covered patio in the back. The home is cable ready, and includes ceramic tile, blinds, valances in the bedrooms and a family room for entertaining.
Features:
-1350 sq ft, built 1991
-2 car garage
-SRP
-Drip irrigation in front yard
-Desert backyard
-8-18 ft ceilings
-Cable ready
-Ceramic tile
-Upgraded blinds
-Vaulted ceilings
-Blinds and valances in bedrooms
-Covered patio
-Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range/oven, pantry, refrigerator
-Assistive animals only
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.