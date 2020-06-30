4119 N 4TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

* Amazing home in the super hot Melrose district * Almost every home on the street has been remodeled * Newly landscaped back yard w/ pavers, turf, fire-pit and beautiful pool * New roof installed just a few months ago * Wood look porcelain floors throughout * Berber carpet in the bedrooms * Huge walk in closets in every room * Large pantry in kitchen * Stainless steel appliances * Full laundry room w/ sink * Gorgeous subway tile showers & brick accent wall * You just can't find a home in this area, with this square footage, a beautiful pool that has been fully remodeled! * This one should sell quickly *