Last updated January 25 2020

4119 N 4TH Avenue

4119 4th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4119 4th Avenue Northwest, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
* Amazing home in the super hot Melrose district * Almost every home on the street has been remodeled * Newly landscaped back yard w/ pavers, turf, fire-pit and beautiful pool * New roof installed just a few months ago * Wood look porcelain floors throughout * Berber carpet in the bedrooms * Huge walk in closets in every room * Large pantry in kitchen * Stainless steel appliances * Full laundry room w/ sink * Gorgeous subway tile showers & brick accent wall * You just can't find a home in this area, with this square footage, a beautiful pool that has been fully remodeled! * This one should sell quickly *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 N 4TH Avenue have any available units?
4119 N 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 N 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 4119 N 4TH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 N 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4119 N 4TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 N 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4119 N 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4119 N 4TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 4119 N 4TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4119 N 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 N 4TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 N 4TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4119 N 4TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 4119 N 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4119 N 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 N 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 N 4TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

