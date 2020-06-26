All apartments in Phoenix
4118 N. 63rd Avenue

4118 North 63rd Avenue
Location

4118 North 63rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Sprawling Ranch Style House - Sprawling 2300 SF ranch. 4 + bedrooms. Converted garage bonus room that could be a 5th BR, a separate family room, game room, or in-home business w/sep entry. Private MBR suite w/ walk in closet & BA. Lrg eat-in kitchen & adjacent dining room; great for lrg family needs. Tile floors/ceiling fans/2 tone paint thruout. Huge yard w/fully fenced block wall, enclosed patio, block shed, RV gates w/alley access, ample driveway parking. GCU golf course directly across street. Short distance to busline.
Total monthly rent payment is $1453.20, includes city sales tax and administration fee.
Owner will provide washer/dryer for an additional $50/mo

(RLNE4970105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 N. 63rd Avenue have any available units?
4118 N. 63rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 N. 63rd Avenue have?
Some of 4118 N. 63rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 N. 63rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4118 N. 63rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 N. 63rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4118 N. 63rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4118 N. 63rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4118 N. 63rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 4118 N. 63rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4118 N. 63rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 N. 63rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 4118 N. 63rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4118 N. 63rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4118 N. 63rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 N. 63rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 N. 63rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
