All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4118 E PINTO Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4118 E PINTO Lane
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

4118 E PINTO Lane

4118 East Pinto Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4118 East Pinto Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully furnished beautiful home in Tatum Highlands! Great open floor plan, with plenty of room to entertain. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances and everything you need! Large eat-in area and island overlooks the covered patio, pebbletec pool, lush landscaping and great sunset views! The greatroom is very comfortable with plenty of seating (TV to be mounted on the wall). The home is a 3 bedroom, but is currently set up as 2 bedroom with a den. The master boasts a king size bed, and the other room is a queen. Both have walk-in closets. 2 car garage with room for bikes, etc. All you need to bring is your suitcase! Close to bike paths, Desert Ridge shopping area, and the 101. All linens, etc. are provided. Home is currently available to lease the months of May and June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 E PINTO Lane have any available units?
4118 E PINTO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 E PINTO Lane have?
Some of 4118 E PINTO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 E PINTO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4118 E PINTO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 E PINTO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4118 E PINTO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4118 E PINTO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4118 E PINTO Lane offers parking.
Does 4118 E PINTO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 E PINTO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 E PINTO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4118 E PINTO Lane has a pool.
Does 4118 E PINTO Lane have accessible units?
No, 4118 E PINTO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 E PINTO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 E PINTO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Revival on Indian School
930 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College