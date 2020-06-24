4118 E PINTO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fully furnished beautiful home in Tatum Highlands! Great open floor plan, with plenty of room to entertain. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances and everything you need! Large eat-in area and island overlooks the covered patio, pebbletec pool, lush landscaping and great sunset views! The greatroom is very comfortable with plenty of seating (TV to be mounted on the wall). The home is a 3 bedroom, but is currently set up as 2 bedroom with a den. The master boasts a king size bed, and the other room is a queen. Both have walk-in closets. 2 car garage with room for bikes, etc. All you need to bring is your suitcase! Close to bike paths, Desert Ridge shopping area, and the 101. All linens, etc. are provided. Home is currently available to lease the months of May and June.