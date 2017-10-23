4115 W POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home on large 7000+ sq/ft lot with serene rear yard, covered patio and privacy. This home offers a great room with subdued soffit lighting, new ceiling fans throughout, master bath with walk in shower, new dual flush toilets and new bedroom carpet. Kitchen offers, island, new stainless steel stove and microwave, 3 month old dishwasher and plenty of storage. Inside Laundry room offers gas and 220 dryer hookups and floor to ceiling shelves for storage in addition to overhead shelves for laundry cleaners. New hot water heater installed. Two car spacious garage with new Intelli Q garage door opener plus storage shed in the side yard behind the gate. This gem is a must see. 1 sm dog under 16 pounds with pet deposit. Thank you for understanding.