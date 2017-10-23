All apartments in Phoenix
4115 W POINSETTIA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4115 W POINSETTIA Drive

4115 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4115 West Poinsettia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home on large 7000+ sq/ft lot with serene rear yard, covered patio and privacy. This home offers a great room with subdued soffit lighting, new ceiling fans throughout, master bath with walk in shower, new dual flush toilets and new bedroom carpet. Kitchen offers, island, new stainless steel stove and microwave, 3 month old dishwasher and plenty of storage. Inside Laundry room offers gas and 220 dryer hookups and floor to ceiling shelves for storage in addition to overhead shelves for laundry cleaners. New hot water heater installed. Two car spacious garage with new Intelli Q garage door opener plus storage shed in the side yard behind the gate. This gem is a must see. 1 sm dog under 16 pounds with pet deposit. Thank you for understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
4115 W POINSETTIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4115 W POINSETTIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive does offer parking.
Does 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
No, 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 W POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
