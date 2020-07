Amenities

Great 3 bedroom with sparkling pool in popular Tatum Ranch Community. Take advantage of big electric savings as the home is equipped with solar panels. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen features refinished cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Master bath has new huge custom tiled shower and dual sinks. Backyard oasis with covered patio, sunscreens, and pool. Rent includes pool service and solar savings. Close to great schools. Call agent for more details.