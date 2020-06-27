4110 E WOODLAND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Home is vacant and ready to lease!**Awesome area!*Well maintained Single level home!* located w/in walking distance to Parks/Lakes/Greenbelts/Shopping/Restaurants/Library/Theatres/Pecos Rd and 202 Access!!*Cozy Ahwatukee area~tons of hiking, mtn biking, and South Mtn access nearby!*Great Kyrene Schools!PRIVATE Sparkling pebble pool, in floor cleaning system, includes service*Quiet area, in CULDESAC, walk to grocery stores and restaurants*Neutral Int Paint & Carpet*Granite countertops*Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and dryer included*Great room floor plan w cozy tiled fireplace*Spacious master bedroom opens to patio out back*Remodeled*Vaulted ceilings*Pot shelves*N/S exposure*Cov'd Patio*Neutral tile in all walkways,kitchen,baths*Shelving in Garage*Great place to call home!!*