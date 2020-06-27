All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4110 E WOODLAND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4110 E WOODLAND Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:23 PM

4110 E WOODLAND Drive

4110 East Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4110 East Woodland Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Home is vacant and ready to lease!**Awesome area!*Well maintained Single level home!* located w/in walking distance to Parks/Lakes/Greenbelts/Shopping/Restaurants/Library/Theatres/Pecos Rd and 202 Access!!*Cozy Ahwatukee area~tons of hiking, mtn biking, and South Mtn access nearby!*Great Kyrene Schools!PRIVATE Sparkling pebble pool, in floor cleaning system, includes service*Quiet area, in CULDESAC, walk to grocery stores and restaurants*Neutral Int Paint & Carpet*Granite countertops*Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and dryer included*Great room floor plan w cozy tiled fireplace*Spacious master bedroom opens to patio out back*Remodeled*Vaulted ceilings*Pot shelves*N/S exposure*Cov'd Patio*Neutral tile in all walkways,kitchen,baths*Shelving in Garage*Great place to call home!!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 E WOODLAND Drive have any available units?
4110 E WOODLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 E WOODLAND Drive have?
Some of 4110 E WOODLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 E WOODLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4110 E WOODLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 E WOODLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4110 E WOODLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4110 E WOODLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4110 E WOODLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 4110 E WOODLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4110 E WOODLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 E WOODLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4110 E WOODLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 4110 E WOODLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 4110 E WOODLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 E WOODLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 E WOODLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College