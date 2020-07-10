All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4110 E HIDE Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4110 E HIDE Trail
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

4110 E HIDE Trail

4110 East Hide Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4110 East Hide Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unexpected relocation creates an amazing opportunity to lease this stunner in the heart of Tatum Highlands! Current owner just purchased this home and has made renovations to transform it into her dream home, which now becomes your dream home! Awesome 4 full BDRMS, 2.5 BATHS, gourmet kitchen with new granite counters, full family, living and dining rooms. Huge upstairs bonus loft and an incredible master suite with sitting room and brand new master bath that is simply amazing! Out back you'll be on vacation every day with the sparkling play pool and nice sized back yard! Homes this nice don't come up for lease very often, and this one will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 E HIDE Trail have any available units?
4110 E HIDE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 E HIDE Trail have?
Some of 4110 E HIDE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 E HIDE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4110 E HIDE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 E HIDE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4110 E HIDE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4110 E HIDE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4110 E HIDE Trail offers parking.
Does 4110 E HIDE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 E HIDE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 E HIDE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4110 E HIDE Trail has a pool.
Does 4110 E HIDE Trail have accessible units?
No, 4110 E HIDE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 E HIDE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 E HIDE Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College