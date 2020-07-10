4110 E HIDE Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Unexpected relocation creates an amazing opportunity to lease this stunner in the heart of Tatum Highlands! Current owner just purchased this home and has made renovations to transform it into her dream home, which now becomes your dream home! Awesome 4 full BDRMS, 2.5 BATHS, gourmet kitchen with new granite counters, full family, living and dining rooms. Huge upstairs bonus loft and an incredible master suite with sitting room and brand new master bath that is simply amazing! Out back you'll be on vacation every day with the sparkling play pool and nice sized back yard! Homes this nice don't come up for lease very often, and this one will not disappoint!