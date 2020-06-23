All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4109 S 56TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4109 S 56TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4109 S 56TH Drive

4109 South 56th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4109 South 56th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
***HUGE BACK YARD!!! Attractive 4-bedroom home plus loft. Large family room adjacent to spacious kitchen with island and separate eating area. One bedroom and full bath downstairs with master bedroom, loft and two bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has granite counters, island, large pantry, dark maple cabinets with knobs and black appliances. Formal living and dining room with 18 foot ceilings. Backyard professionally landscaped with sprinkler system, covered patio and sand box. Master has dual sinks, separate tub and shower and walk in closet with tons of storage. Two-tone paint throughout & 2 '' faux wood blinds. Just 4 doors down from community playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 S 56TH Drive have any available units?
4109 S 56TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 S 56TH Drive have?
Some of 4109 S 56TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 S 56TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 S 56TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 S 56TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4109 S 56TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4109 S 56TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4109 S 56TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 4109 S 56TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 S 56TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 S 56TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 S 56TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 S 56TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 S 56TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 S 56TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 S 56TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College