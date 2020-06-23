4109 S 56TH Drive

Amenities

***HUGE BACK YARD!!! Attractive 4-bedroom home plus loft. Large family room adjacent to spacious kitchen with island and separate eating area. One bedroom and full bath downstairs with master bedroom, loft and two bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has granite counters, island, large pantry, dark maple cabinets with knobs and black appliances. Formal living and dining room with 18 foot ceilings. Backyard professionally landscaped with sprinkler system, covered patio and sand box. Master has dual sinks, separate tub and shower and walk in closet with tons of storage. Two-tone paint throughout & 2 '' faux wood blinds. Just 4 doors down from community playground.