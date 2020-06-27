4105 W Lydia Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come view this HUGE, absolutely gorgeous home while you still can! Sitting directly next to a pristine park, this home boasts the perfect location and is an entertainers dream. The home features every space you could imagine with downstairs den/office, family room, living room, formal dining, breakfast nook, walk-in pantry and a huge bonus loft. I am betting that you've never seen such an amazing gourmet kitchen which has an island bigger than most kitchens and boasts granite counters, tons of cherry cabinets, black stainless appliances and plenty of recessed lighting. The master suite is its' own oasis with a private bathroom featuring dual sinks, sit down vanity, large soaking tub, huge glass shower and walk-in closet. No need to haul laundry up and down the stairs with a full size washer dryer on the 2nd floor with the master and other three guest bedrooms. The backyard is highly desired and boasts lush green grass, huge covered patio and direct views of your neighboring park. Come view this gem today!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â