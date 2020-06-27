All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4105 W Lydia Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4105 W Lydia Ln
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:44 AM

4105 W Lydia Ln

4105 West Lydia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4105 West Lydia Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this HUGE, absolutely gorgeous home while you still can! Sitting directly next to a pristine park, this home boasts the perfect location and is an entertainers dream. The home features every space you could imagine with downstairs den/office, family room, living room, formal dining, breakfast nook, walk-in pantry and a huge bonus loft. I am betting that you've never seen such an amazing gourmet kitchen which has an island bigger than most kitchens and boasts granite counters, tons of cherry cabinets, black stainless appliances and plenty of recessed lighting. The master suite is its' own oasis with a private bathroom featuring dual sinks, sit down vanity, large soaking tub, huge glass shower and walk-in closet. No need to haul laundry up and down the stairs with a full size washer dryer on the 2nd floor with the master and other three guest bedrooms. The backyard is highly desired and boasts lush green grass, huge covered patio and direct views of your neighboring park. Come view this gem today!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 W Lydia Ln have any available units?
4105 W Lydia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 W Lydia Ln have?
Some of 4105 W Lydia Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 W Lydia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4105 W Lydia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 W Lydia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 W Lydia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4105 W Lydia Ln offer parking?
No, 4105 W Lydia Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4105 W Lydia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 W Lydia Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 W Lydia Ln have a pool?
No, 4105 W Lydia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4105 W Lydia Ln have accessible units?
No, 4105 W Lydia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 W Lydia Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 W Lydia Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College