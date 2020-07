Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Tatum Highlands home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen has an updated look with new granite counter tops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Home was recently painted inside, 2 Tone Paint. Newly installed Porcelain Tile throughout home. Covered back patio. Garage has built-in cabinets. Walking distance to John Teets City Park. If you are looking for a great home in a great neighborhood this is it!