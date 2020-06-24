All apartments in Phoenix
4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM

4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE

4102 East Alta Mesa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4102 East Alta Mesa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix single level 2/2 house with vaulted ceilings, updated paint, custom hardwood and tile floors through out, spacious kitchen area with upgraded cabinets, all new appliances, rare dual split masters, fireplace, skylights, private patio, mountain views, nearby schools, 2 car garage, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE have any available units?
4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE have?
Some of 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4102 E ALTA MESA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
