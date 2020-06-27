409 W BEVERLY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NOTE THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN RENTED PAPERWORK IS BEING PROCESSED...Bring your furniture and clothing! Great location, convenient to shopping, schools and Freeways, the 51 to the east and I-17 to the west! Darling newer remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, tumble stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinetry. Neutral colors on the interior. Tile flooring throughout most of the home, w/ new carpet in the bedrooms. Updated lighting and ceiling fans in most of the rooms. Newer HVAC, Roof & Water Heater. Vaulted ceilings & Mountain Views. Lots of storage space & natural light. Located in the quaint and private community of Turtle Creek, this is the home you have been looking for.