408 N 17TH Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Just REMODELED! Beautiful 2 bedroom, & 1 bath Apt... Located in Central Phoenix near all the excitement.... Talk about being CLOSE to the Talking Stick Resort Arena & Chase Field Ball Park exactly 5 minutes away from the Apt.... Stand Up Live is about 6 minutes away... Great Fine Dinning, Night Clubs, Theatre, Science Center, are all nearby. Come & enjoy this downtown phoenix nightlife while staying close to home. The apt features an Upgraded stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, sink & granite countertop. The bathroom has also been remodeled with a modern tile design & backsplash, new tub, sink with cabinet, vanity, toilet & light fixtures. Both the kitchen & bathroom has new flushed ceiling lights. Ceiling fans throughout. Stacked washer/dryer hookups. This Apt is close to ASU!