Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

408 N 17TH Street

408 North 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 North 17th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Montezuma Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Just REMODELED! Beautiful 2 bedroom, & 1 bath Apt... Located in Central Phoenix near all the excitement.... Talk about being CLOSE to the Talking Stick Resort Arena & Chase Field Ball Park exactly 5 minutes away from the Apt.... Stand Up Live is about 6 minutes away... Great Fine Dinning, Night Clubs, Theatre, Science Center, are all nearby. Come & enjoy this downtown phoenix nightlife while staying close to home. The apt features an Upgraded stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, sink & granite countertop. The bathroom has also been remodeled with a modern tile design & backsplash, new tub, sink with cabinet, vanity, toilet & light fixtures. Both the kitchen & bathroom has new flushed ceiling lights. Ceiling fans throughout. Stacked washer/dryer hookups. This Apt is close to ASU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 N 17TH Street have any available units?
408 N 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 N 17TH Street have?
Some of 408 N 17TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 N 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 N 17TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N 17TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 408 N 17TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 408 N 17TH Street offer parking?
No, 408 N 17TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 408 N 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 N 17TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N 17TH Street have a pool?
No, 408 N 17TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 N 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 408 N 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 N 17TH Street has units with dishwashers.
