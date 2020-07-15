All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

408 N 17th St 3

408 North 17th Street · (602) 434-2424
Location

408 North 17th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Montezuma Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,186

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
little oasis - Property Id: 138022

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment for rent. Includes water and is located near central Phoenix. The apt is Just remodeled, it features an Upgrade stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, sink and granite countertop. The bathroom has also been remodeled with modern tile design and backsplash, new tub, sink with cabinet, vanity, toilet and light fixtures. Both the kitchen and bathroom have new flushed ceiling lights. Ceiling fans throughout. Stacked washer and dryer/hookups. The apt is close to ASU.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/408-n-17th-st-phoenix-az-unit-3/138022
Property Id 138022

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 N 17th St 3 have any available units?
408 N 17th St 3 has a unit available for $1,186 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 N 17th St 3 have?
Some of 408 N 17th St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 N 17th St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
408 N 17th St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N 17th St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 408 N 17th St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 408 N 17th St 3 offer parking?
No, 408 N 17th St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 408 N 17th St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 N 17th St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N 17th St 3 have a pool?
No, 408 N 17th St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 408 N 17th St 3 have accessible units?
No, 408 N 17th St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N 17th St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 N 17th St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
