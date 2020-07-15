408 N 17th St 3

Amenities
little oasis - Property Id: 138022
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment for rent. Includes water and is located near central Phoenix. The apt is Just remodeled, it features an Upgrade stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, sink and granite countertop. The bathroom has also been remodeled with modern tile design and backsplash, new tub, sink with cabinet, vanity, toilet and light fixtures. Both the kitchen and bathroom have new flushed ceiling lights. Ceiling fans throughout. Stacked washer and dryer/hookups. The apt is close to ASU.
No Pets Allowed
