All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4064 E MELINDA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4064 E MELINDA Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

4064 E MELINDA Lane

4064 East Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4064 East Melinda Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Pristine home with quiet setting off of the street.Adorable back yard with exercise courts over back wall.Great kitchen space with open concept to living/great room. Lots of windows and bright.Quality laminate and tile flooring throughout.Master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet split towards the back with a view of playground and tennis courts.2 car garageSuper neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4064 E MELINDA Lane have any available units?
4064 E MELINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4064 E MELINDA Lane have?
Some of 4064 E MELINDA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4064 E MELINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4064 E MELINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4064 E MELINDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4064 E MELINDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4064 E MELINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4064 E MELINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 4064 E MELINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4064 E MELINDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4064 E MELINDA Lane have a pool?
No, 4064 E MELINDA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4064 E MELINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4064 E MELINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4064 E MELINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4064 E MELINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College