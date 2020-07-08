4064 East Melinda Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Desert Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Pristine home with quiet setting off of the street.Adorable back yard with exercise courts over back wall.Great kitchen space with open concept to living/great room. Lots of windows and bright.Quality laminate and tile flooring throughout.Master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet split towards the back with a view of playground and tennis courts.2 car garageSuper neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4064 E MELINDA Lane have any available units?
4064 E MELINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4064 E MELINDA Lane have?
Some of 4064 E MELINDA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4064 E MELINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4064 E MELINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.