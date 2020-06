Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4052 E Sunnyside Dr

Phoenix, AZ 85028



This home has new 2 tone paint and carpet with a large living area, great kitchen, fireplace and a covered patio! Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts that are right around the corner from the home. Great location! Front yard landscaping is taken care of by the HOA.Ready for move in.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest