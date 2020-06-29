All apartments in Phoenix
4040 East Desert Forest Trail
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:50 AM

4040 East Desert Forest Trail

4040 East Desert Forest Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4040 East Desert Forest Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now: a beautiful house you would be proud to call home. Features of the property include high ceilings, roomy kitchen with an island and lots of cabinets, a three car garage, great floor plan with the master bedroom on one end of the house and the other bedrooms on the other end, new carpeting, a large back patio, desert view from back yard, and much more! One dog and one cat may be acceptable with owner approval. Gate code is 2491. Price shown does not include city rental tax. A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 East Desert Forest Trail have any available units?
4040 East Desert Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 East Desert Forest Trail have?
Some of 4040 East Desert Forest Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 East Desert Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4040 East Desert Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 East Desert Forest Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 East Desert Forest Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4040 East Desert Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4040 East Desert Forest Trail offers parking.
Does 4040 East Desert Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 East Desert Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 East Desert Forest Trail have a pool?
No, 4040 East Desert Forest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4040 East Desert Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 4040 East Desert Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 East Desert Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 East Desert Forest Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
