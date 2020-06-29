4040 East Desert Forest Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available now: a beautiful house you would be proud to call home. Features of the property include high ceilings, roomy kitchen with an island and lots of cabinets, a three car garage, great floor plan with the master bedroom on one end of the house and the other bedrooms on the other end, new carpeting, a large back patio, desert view from back yard, and much more! One dog and one cat may be acceptable with owner approval. Gate code is 2491. Price shown does not include city rental tax. A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.