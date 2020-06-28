4034 West Orchid Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable North Phoenix rental with no HOA!. Close to Hoshoni Park and and near dining, shopping & schools. Easy access to I17. 2 car garage and RV gate. Open & light floor plan with many upgrades. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with Fridge included. Ceiling fans in most rooms and energy efficient. There is a huge fenced pool in the yard Pool service is included! $200 admin fee due at lease signing and Phoenix rental tax of 2.3%.Medium sized dog may be considered by owner with $300 pet deposit.2.3% Phoenix rental tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.