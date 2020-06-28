4034 West Orchid Lane

Amenities
Desirable North Phoenix rental with no HOA!. Close to Hoshoni Park and and near dining, shopping & schools. Easy access to I17. 2 car garage and RV gate. Open & light floor plan with many upgrades. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with Fridge included. Ceiling fans in most rooms and energy efficient. There is a huge fenced pool in the yard Pool service is included! $200 admin fee due at lease signing and Phoenix rental tax of 2.3%.Medium sized dog may be considered by owner with $300 pet deposit.2.3% Phoenix rental tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.