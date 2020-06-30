All apartments in Phoenix
4034 North 79th Avenue
4034 North 79th Avenue

4034 North 79th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4034 North 79th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Darling 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Maryvale--75th Ave and Indian School! Home has no HOA and has a carport and storage unit. This home is a single story home with tile throughout. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. House has tile throughout and is fresh, clean and ready for immediate move in! No pets.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $1199 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 North 79th Avenue have any available units?
4034 North 79th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4034 North 79th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4034 North 79th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 North 79th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4034 North 79th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4034 North 79th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4034 North 79th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4034 North 79th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 North 79th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 North 79th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4034 North 79th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4034 North 79th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4034 North 79th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 North 79th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 North 79th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4034 North 79th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4034 North 79th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

