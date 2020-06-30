4034 North 79th Avenue

Amenities

Darling 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Maryvale--75th Ave and Indian School! Home has no HOA and has a carport and storage unit. This home is a single story home with tile throughout. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. House has tile throughout and is fresh, clean and ready for immediate move in! No pets.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $1199 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

