Phoenix, AZ
4030 W La Junta Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4030 W La Junta Dr

4030 West La Junta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4030 West La Junta Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home located in North Canyon Range near the I-17 and Happy Valley. Within minutes from Wet N Wild Water Park and the 500 Club for a beautiful Arizona setting golf experience. This well appointed home comes with a resort style backyard featuring a beautiful Pool(Spa Not Included). The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large kitchen island for plenty of cutting space. Step down into the family/game room and enjoy the fireplace. With 4 large bedrooms and 3366 square feet, this home has plenty of space for everyone. Owner requires renters insurance. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 W La Junta Dr have any available units?
4030 W La Junta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 W La Junta Dr have?
Some of 4030 W La Junta Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 W La Junta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4030 W La Junta Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 W La Junta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4030 W La Junta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4030 W La Junta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4030 W La Junta Dr does offer parking.
Does 4030 W La Junta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 W La Junta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 W La Junta Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4030 W La Junta Dr has a pool.
Does 4030 W La Junta Dr have accessible units?
No, 4030 W La Junta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 W La Junta Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4030 W La Junta Dr has units with dishwashers.
