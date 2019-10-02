4030 W La Junta Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home located in North Canyon Range near the I-17 and Happy Valley. Within minutes from Wet N Wild Water Park and the 500 Club for a beautiful Arizona setting golf experience. This well appointed home comes with a resort style backyard featuring a beautiful Pool(Spa Not Included). The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large kitchen island for plenty of cutting space. Step down into the family/game room and enjoy the fireplace. With 4 large bedrooms and 3366 square feet, this home has plenty of space for everyone. Owner requires renters insurance. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing today!