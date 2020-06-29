All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4029 S 55TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4029 S 55TH Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

4029 S 55TH Drive

4029 South 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4029 South 55th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This rental won't last long!!! SOLAR INCLUDED IN RENT! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with highly upgraded backyard that includes covered patio, pavers, artificial grass, built-in propane grill & griddle, mini fridge, sink & firepit perfect for hosting a BBQ with your family! Formal living at front leads you to kitchen with island that opens up to great-room. Refrigerator included. Powder room downstairs. Large master suite with separate tub/shower, double sinks, walk-in closet. Ceiling fans & blinds through out. Upgraded whole home water treatment system & reverse osmosis installed. Solar system & battery backup storage is included to help decrease or your electricity bill through out the year!!! Ready for tenants to move-in immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 S 55TH Drive have any available units?
4029 S 55TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 S 55TH Drive have?
Some of 4029 S 55TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 S 55TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4029 S 55TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 S 55TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4029 S 55TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4029 S 55TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4029 S 55TH Drive offers parking.
Does 4029 S 55TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 S 55TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 S 55TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4029 S 55TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4029 S 55TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4029 S 55TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 S 55TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 S 55TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Pointe Vista
2045 W Butler Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College