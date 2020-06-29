4029 S 55TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

This rental won't last long!!! SOLAR INCLUDED IN RENT! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with highly upgraded backyard that includes covered patio, pavers, artificial grass, built-in propane grill & griddle, mini fridge, sink & firepit perfect for hosting a BBQ with your family! Formal living at front leads you to kitchen with island that opens up to great-room. Refrigerator included. Powder room downstairs. Large master suite with separate tub/shower, double sinks, walk-in closet. Ceiling fans & blinds through out. Upgraded whole home water treatment system & reverse osmosis installed. Solar system & battery backup storage is included to help decrease or your electricity bill through out the year!!! Ready for tenants to move-in immediately!