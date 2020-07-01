4027 W WOOD Drive

Amenities

Looking for a brand new rental home? Be the first to live in this just finished a $40K remodel. The interior was completely gutted. High soaring ceilings in the living area with an open spacious floor plan. New Kitchen cabinets with full extension drawers and soft close. New granite tops and new Stainless Steel Range. Extra deep Stainless sink with new faucet. Both baths have new cabinets with granite, faucets, sinks, designer mirrors and both toilets have been replaced. The interior was completely painted with contemporary neutral colors and all the popcorn removed from the ceilings. All the AC ducts have been cleaned and the outlets replaced. The flooring is luxury vinyl plank throughout and has the look of real wood while being waterproof. All electrical outlets have been replaced with the contemporary look electrical plugs/switches. The Office is located at the front door entrance for easy access. House has inside laundry room located between the two car garage and kitchen and also offers pantry storage. The home had a new roof installed in January along with a new 16 Seer Trane High Efficiency Heating/Cooling system that will save significantly on your electric bill. The new Patio French Door opens up to a spacious covered patio and has two side vents which can be opened when it is cool outside to bring the pleasant Spring/Fall/Winter weather inside. The backyard is grass with a full sprinkler system. The front yard is gravel for easy maintenance and this neighborhood is located close to shopping and the I-17 Corridor.