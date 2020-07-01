All apartments in Phoenix
4027 W WOOD Drive
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

4027 W WOOD Drive

4027 West Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4027 West Wood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Looking for a brand new rental home? Be the first to live in this just finished a $40K remodel. The interior was completely gutted. High soaring ceilings in the living area with an open spacious floor plan. New Kitchen cabinets with full extension drawers and soft close. New granite tops and new Stainless Steel Range. Extra deep Stainless sink with new faucet. Both baths have new cabinets with granite, faucets, sinks, designer mirrors and both toilets have been replaced. The interior was completely painted with contemporary neutral colors and all the popcorn removed from the ceilings. All the AC ducts have been cleaned and the outlets replaced. The flooring is luxury vinyl plank throughout and has the look of real wood while being waterproof. All electrical outlets have been replaced with the contemporary look electrical plugs/switches. The Office is located at the front door entrance for easy access. House has inside laundry room located between the two car garage and kitchen and also offers pantry storage. The home had a new roof installed in January along with a new 16 Seer Trane High Efficiency Heating/Cooling system that will save significantly on your electric bill. The new Patio French Door opens up to a spacious covered patio and has two side vents which can be opened when it is cool outside to bring the pleasant Spring/Fall/Winter weather inside. The backyard is grass with a full sprinkler system. The front yard is gravel for easy maintenance and this neighborhood is located close to shopping and the I-17 Corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 W WOOD Drive have any available units?
4027 W WOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4027 W WOOD Drive have?
Some of 4027 W WOOD Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4027 W WOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4027 W WOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 W WOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4027 W WOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4027 W WOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4027 W WOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 4027 W WOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4027 W WOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 W WOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 4027 W WOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4027 W WOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4027 W WOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 W WOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4027 W WOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

