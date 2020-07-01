4027 S 44TH Street

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Living room is open to the kitchen, eat in area and the back patio**Tile floor throughout lower level**Eat in kitchen offers all appliances, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs along with an inside washer and dryer** 3 Bedrooms with good sized closets along with full bath located upstairs**Greenbelts and community pool is near this unit**This home is clean and ready to move in! Income needs to be a minimum of $3800 a month to qualify**poor credit needs a higher income please**