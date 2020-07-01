All apartments in Phoenix
4027 S 44TH Street

4027 South 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4027 South 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Living room is open to the kitchen, eat in area and the back patio**Tile floor throughout lower level**Eat in kitchen offers all appliances, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs along with an inside washer and dryer** 3 Bedrooms with good sized closets along with full bath located upstairs**Greenbelts and community pool is near this unit**This home is clean and ready to move in! Income needs to be a minimum of $3800 a month to qualify**poor credit needs a higher income please**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 S 44TH Street have any available units?
4027 S 44TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4027 S 44TH Street have?
Some of 4027 S 44TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4027 S 44TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4027 S 44TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 S 44TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4027 S 44TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4027 S 44TH Street offer parking?
No, 4027 S 44TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4027 S 44TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4027 S 44TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 S 44TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4027 S 44TH Street has a pool.
Does 4027 S 44TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4027 S 44TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 S 44TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4027 S 44TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.

