All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4023 W Mesquite Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4023 W Mesquite Ln
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:10 AM

4023 W Mesquite Ln

4023 West Mesquite Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4023 West Mesquite Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For showings and application. Email Kayla at AGMpropertiesllc@gmail.com or apply online at https://agmproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Rent $930 + 2.3% Tax. Security Deposit $950

NEW NEW NEW!!!
New Kitchen -Cabinets, Counters, Appliances, New Paint, New Carpet, New Bathroom!
Beautiful bright & open living area with French doors leading to the Private patio area with storage and Washer Dryer Hookup.

The home is located in the 068 - Alhambra School District.
Close to Grand Canyon University, I-17 & Public transportation. Utilities not included

Application Process: Must pass Background check. - No sexual or violent crimes. - No evictions within 7 years. - Employment & Income verification (Monthly income must be 2x-rent)
Application Fee: non-refundable. $50/Adult-Cash or Money order only. Must Bring a Valid ID.

Pets okay upon approval. Pet Fee and Deposit Required. - Some breed restrictions may apply (Pet restrictions do not apply to service animals.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 W Mesquite Ln have any available units?
4023 W Mesquite Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 W Mesquite Ln have?
Some of 4023 W Mesquite Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 W Mesquite Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4023 W Mesquite Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 W Mesquite Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 W Mesquite Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4023 W Mesquite Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4023 W Mesquite Ln offers parking.
Does 4023 W Mesquite Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 W Mesquite Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 W Mesquite Ln have a pool?
No, 4023 W Mesquite Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4023 W Mesquite Ln have accessible units?
No, 4023 W Mesquite Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 W Mesquite Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 W Mesquite Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College