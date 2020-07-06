All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4022 W PURDUE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4022 W PURDUE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4022 W PURDUE Avenue

4022 W Purdue Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4022 W Purdue Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Newcastle Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
ROOMY 3 bed, 2 bath home on LARGE CUL-DE-SAC LOT. BRIGHT and AIRY with LOTS OF WINDOWS. FORMAL LIVING ROOM and separate FAMILY ROOM that openings to a COVERED PATIO. FULL SIZED laundry room. Remodeled kitchen with BLACK GRANITE COUNTERS. CEILING FANS in every room. It has a 2 car carport and LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. RV GATE and STORAGE shed. This is a FRIENDLY and well established neighborhood. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and valley highways. The large back yard and neighborhood schools make this a great home for a family. Tenant is responsible for landscape maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 W PURDUE Avenue have any available units?
4022 W PURDUE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 W PURDUE Avenue have?
Some of 4022 W PURDUE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 W PURDUE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4022 W PURDUE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 W PURDUE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4022 W PURDUE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4022 W PURDUE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4022 W PURDUE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4022 W PURDUE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 W PURDUE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 W PURDUE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4022 W PURDUE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4022 W PURDUE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4022 W PURDUE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 W PURDUE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 W PURDUE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College