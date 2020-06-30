All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

4021 E WINDSOR Avenue

4021 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4021 East Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful brick ranch home located conveniently in Phoenix features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 1,400 square feet. Newer tile throughout main living spaces and bedrooms makes the home feel light and airy. Color palette will match any furniture! Access the beautiful backyard through the kitchen or private exit off the master suite. There is a large patio with fenced in yard with tons of lush, green grass and storage shed. Park your vehicles in the 2 car garage or use for extra storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
4021 E WINDSOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4021 E WINDSOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 E WINDSOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.

