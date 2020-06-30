4021 E WINDSOR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful brick ranch home located conveniently in Phoenix features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 1,400 square feet. Newer tile throughout main living spaces and bedrooms makes the home feel light and airy. Color palette will match any furniture! Access the beautiful backyard through the kitchen or private exit off the master suite. There is a large patio with fenced in yard with tons of lush, green grass and storage shed. Park your vehicles in the 2 car garage or use for extra storage!