Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4020 East Campbell Avenue

4020 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4020 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for immediate move-in! Open floor plan, with gorgeous tile flooring throughout. Stunning kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. All major stainless steel kitchen appliances included! Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Spacious bedrooms and lots of storage space! Huge enclosed grassy backyard with covered patio and outdoor fireplace - perfect for entertaining! Amazing location within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and more!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 East Campbell Avenue have any available units?
4020 East Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 East Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 4020 East Campbell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 East Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4020 East Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 East Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 East Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4020 East Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4020 East Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4020 East Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 East Campbell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 East Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4020 East Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4020 East Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4020 East Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 East Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 East Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
