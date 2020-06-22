4020 East Campbell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for immediate move-in! Open floor plan, with gorgeous tile flooring throughout. Stunning kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. All major stainless steel kitchen appliances included! Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Spacious bedrooms and lots of storage space! Huge enclosed grassy backyard with covered patio and outdoor fireplace - perfect for entertaining! Amazing location within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and more!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.