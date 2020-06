Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to what you've been looking for and so much More! You'll discover ample living space inside each of your new bedrooms, as well as a lovely mix of tile & carpet. The kitchen features a wonderful look & design with modern appliances, accenting cabinetry, & a roomy side pantry. Beautiful bay windows highlight the dining area nicely, while soft natural light graces most of the rest of the interior. Be sure to check out the covered patio out back & the rear storage shed!