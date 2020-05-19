4008 W STATE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car extended garage home in a great neighborhood. Home was Completely Remodeled in 2006 and is ready for you to move in! Spacious separate Family, Living and Dining rooms. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Upgraded Corian counter tops. Lots of kitchen storage, breakfast bars and sky lights. Natural Gas at property (gas heating, water heater and fireplace). Walk-in closets and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Beautifully landscaping with grass in the back - Easy to maintain front yard. Extended back patio. Epoxy floor in garage - extra storage space in garage! RV Gate and NO HOA! This house is a must see!!! Tenant currently occupies.