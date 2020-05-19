All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4008 W STATE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4008 W STATE Avenue
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:00 PM

4008 W STATE Avenue

4008 West State Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4008 West State Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car extended garage home in a great neighborhood. Home was Completely Remodeled in 2006 and is ready for you to move in! Spacious separate Family, Living and Dining rooms. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Upgraded Corian counter tops. Lots of kitchen storage, breakfast bars and sky lights. Natural Gas at property (gas heating, water heater and fireplace). Walk-in closets and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Beautifully landscaping with grass in the back - Easy to maintain front yard. Extended back patio. Epoxy floor in garage - extra storage space in garage! RV Gate and NO HOA! This house is a must see!!! Tenant currently occupies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 W STATE Avenue have any available units?
4008 W STATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 W STATE Avenue have?
Some of 4008 W STATE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 W STATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4008 W STATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 W STATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4008 W STATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4008 W STATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4008 W STATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4008 W STATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 W STATE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 W STATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4008 W STATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4008 W STATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4008 W STATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 W STATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 W STATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College