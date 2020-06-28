4007 E HEATHERBRAE Drive

Amenities

Charming home in the heart of Arcadia! In the boundaries of Scottsdale/Arcadia school district-Hopi, Ingleside, and Arcadia High. Located walking distance to all the popular spots- LGO, Postino, Ingo's, and more. Updated in 2014, you'll notice modern tile, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances updated bathrooms, and attention to every detail. You'll love the separate bonus room that is 360 SqFt with french doors to backyard- perfect entertainment spot! This home is the true definition of the highly sought out Arcadia living!