Last updated August 28 2019 at 5:54 PM

4001 West Thunderbird Road

4001 West Thunderbird Road · No Longer Available
Location

4001 West Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Expansive vaulted ceiling. large open kitchen. Great North Phoenix location. One time Admin fee $125 Phoenix rental tax $60.61

***No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1980

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,595.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 West Thunderbird Road have any available units?
4001 West Thunderbird Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4001 West Thunderbird Road currently offering any rent specials?
4001 West Thunderbird Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 West Thunderbird Road pet-friendly?
No, 4001 West Thunderbird Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4001 West Thunderbird Road offer parking?
No, 4001 West Thunderbird Road does not offer parking.
Does 4001 West Thunderbird Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 West Thunderbird Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 West Thunderbird Road have a pool?
No, 4001 West Thunderbird Road does not have a pool.
Does 4001 West Thunderbird Road have accessible units?
No, 4001 West Thunderbird Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 West Thunderbird Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 West Thunderbird Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 West Thunderbird Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 West Thunderbird Road does not have units with air conditioning.
