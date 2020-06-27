4001 West Thunderbird Road

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Expansive vaulted ceiling. large open kitchen. Great North Phoenix location. One time Admin fee $125 Phoenix rental tax $60.61



***No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1980



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,595.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.