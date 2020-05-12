4001 E MONTGOMERY Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

Wonderful spacious home, recently remodeled with granite countertops, tile and wood flooring, paint, security system, and stainlesssteel appliances. House is immaculate with bay windows in dinette, French doors extending from the master bedroom to the pool and patio, fireplacein family room, designer lighting and ceiling fans, large closets, and mature landscaping with sprinkler system front and back. Rent includes the poolmaintenance and HOA fees. Located in the highly desirable Tatum Ranch subdivision. This home is immaculate and a MUST SEE! Move in Ready!No cats. Dogs by individual permission of owner.