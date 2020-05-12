All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

4001 E MONTGOMERY Road

4001 East Montgomery Road · No Longer Available
Location

4001 East Montgomery Road, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Wonderful spacious home, recently remodeled with granite countertops, tile and wood flooring, paint, security system, and stainlesssteel appliances. House is immaculate with bay windows in dinette, French doors extending from the master bedroom to the pool and patio, fireplacein family room, designer lighting and ceiling fans, large closets, and mature landscaping with sprinkler system front and back. Rent includes the poolmaintenance and HOA fees. Located in the highly desirable Tatum Ranch subdivision. This home is immaculate and a MUST SEE! Move in Ready!No cats. Dogs by individual permission of owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road have any available units?
4001 E MONTGOMERY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road have?
Some of 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4001 E MONTGOMERY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road is pet friendly.
Does 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road offer parking?
Yes, 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road offers parking.
Does 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road have a pool?
Yes, 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road has a pool.
Does 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road have accessible units?
No, 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 E MONTGOMERY Road has units with dishwashers.

