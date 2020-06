Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Remodeled home in Arcadia Lite. Trendy new restaurants in walking distance, close to downtown and old town Scottsdale. Open floor plan with updated kitchen, bathrooms, tile floors, paint, lighting, and newer carpet. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage/counter space. Two master baths perfect for a large family. Family room has vaulted 20 ft ceilings. Large backyard with mature landscaping. Come take a look TODAY.