3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail

3975 East Morning Dove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3975 East Morning Dove Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous home located in a highly sought out Aviano subdivision Desert Ridge. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is loaded with all types of upgrades. Private courtyard to enjoy.Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, plantation shutters. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertops,large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop. Master bedroom is spacious with large walk-in-closet. Huge family room. 3 car tandem garage with extra storage space. Washer and dryer are included,laundry room also has a sink. Tenants also have access to Aviano community center, pool,tennis,fitness center,and park.Monthly landscape services are included and home warranty too. Close to Desert Ridge Marketplace, shopping,restaurants. Easy access to 101 & 51 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail have any available units?
3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail have?
Some of 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail offers parking.
Does 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail has a pool.
Does 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail have accessible units?
No, 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail has units with dishwashers.
