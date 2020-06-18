3975 E MORNING DOVE Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous home located in a highly sought out Aviano subdivision Desert Ridge. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is loaded with all types of upgrades. Private courtyard to enjoy.Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, plantation shutters. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertops,large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop. Master bedroom is spacious with large walk-in-closet. Huge family room. 3 car tandem garage with extra storage space. Washer and dryer are included,laundry room also has a sink. Tenants also have access to Aviano community center, pool,tennis,fitness center,and park.Monthly landscape services are included and home warranty too. Close to Desert Ridge Marketplace, shopping,restaurants. Easy access to 101 & 51 freeways.