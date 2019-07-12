All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3949 E HALF HITCH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3949 E HALF HITCH Place
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

3949 E HALF HITCH Place

3949 East Half Hitch Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3949 East Half Hitch Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
This beautiful home at Fireside Desert Ridge is completely move in ready! Inside features an open floor plan, neutral color palette throughout the home, dining room,fireplace, den/ office space, and a spacious master bedroom with a loft upstairs for a media room or game room. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast island, and an over sized pantry. The 3 car tandem garage is spacious. Amenities in Fireside include the fitness center, clubhouse, 2 pools, childcare center,and sport courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3949 E HALF HITCH Place have any available units?
3949 E HALF HITCH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3949 E HALF HITCH Place have?
Some of 3949 E HALF HITCH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3949 E HALF HITCH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3949 E HALF HITCH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3949 E HALF HITCH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3949 E HALF HITCH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3949 E HALF HITCH Place offer parking?
Yes, 3949 E HALF HITCH Place offers parking.
Does 3949 E HALF HITCH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3949 E HALF HITCH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3949 E HALF HITCH Place have a pool?
Yes, 3949 E HALF HITCH Place has a pool.
Does 3949 E HALF HITCH Place have accessible units?
No, 3949 E HALF HITCH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3949 E HALF HITCH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3949 E HALF HITCH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College