3949 E HALF HITCH Place

Amenities
This beautiful home at Fireside Desert Ridge is completely move in ready! Inside features an open floor plan, neutral color palette throughout the home, dining room,fireplace, den/ office space, and a spacious master bedroom with a loft upstairs for a media room or game room. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast island, and an over sized pantry. The 3 car tandem garage is spacious. Amenities in Fireside include the fitness center, clubhouse, 2 pools, childcare center,and sport courts.