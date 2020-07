Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

GREAT 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home *New paint and carpet in April 2020 *Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace *Eat in kitchen with all appliances included *Downstairs laundry with stackable washer/dryer *All bedrooms upstairs-- spacious and all have ceiling fans *Very large, low maintenance backyard with rock and grass *2 car garage.Come see this one today!