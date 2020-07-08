All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3946 W Kaler Dr
3946 W Kaler Dr

3946 West Kaler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3946 West Kaler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Lori Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car carport, with a Private Sparkling Pool! NO HOA!!! Home is Ready for Move In! Freshly Painted and New Plank Flooring in living areas. Open kitchen with aÂ  breakfast bar overlooking theÂ Spacious Living Room with a Wood Burning Fireplace. Master bedroom has a Walk-in closet and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Easy to maintain front yard. Sparkling dive pool in the back with service included. Storage space off the back porch. This house is a must see!! Rent for only $1750 Plus Tax.Â >>NO CATS<< Small Dogs allowed, Owner approved, $150-$250 per pet Non-Refundable. Full Service Management. Call 602-550-5058 and Email for moreÂ information. Crissy@flraz.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 W Kaler Dr have any available units?
3946 W Kaler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 W Kaler Dr have?
Some of 3946 W Kaler Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 W Kaler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3946 W Kaler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 W Kaler Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3946 W Kaler Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3946 W Kaler Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3946 W Kaler Dr offers parking.
Does 3946 W Kaler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3946 W Kaler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 W Kaler Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3946 W Kaler Dr has a pool.
Does 3946 W Kaler Dr have accessible units?
No, 3946 W Kaler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 W Kaler Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 W Kaler Dr has units with dishwashers.

