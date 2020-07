3946 W Kaler Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car carport, with a Private Sparkling Pool! NO HOA!!! Home is Ready for Move In! Freshly Painted and New Plank Flooring in living areas. Open kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the Spacious Living Room with a Wood Burning Fireplace. Master bedroom has a Walk-in closet and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Easy to maintain front yard. Sparkling dive pool in the back with service included. Storage space off the back porch. This house is a must see!! Rent for only $1750 Plus Tax. >>NO CATS<< Small Dogs allowed, Owner approved, $150-$250 per pet Non-Refundable. Full Service Management. Call 602-550-5058 and Email for more information. Crissy@flraz.com