3946 W Kaler Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car carport, with a Private Sparkling Pool! NO HOA!!! Home is Ready for Move In! Freshly Painted and New Plank Flooring in living areas. Open kitchen with aÂ breakfast bar overlooking theÂ Spacious Living Room with a Wood Burning Fireplace. Master bedroom has a Walk-in closet and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Easy to maintain front yard. Sparkling dive pool in the back with service included. Storage space off the back porch. This house is a must see!! Rent for only $1750 Plus Tax.Â >>NO CATS<< Small Dogs allowed, Owner approved, $150-$250 per pet Non-Refundable. Full Service Management. Call 602-550-5058 and Email for moreÂ information. Crissy@flraz.com