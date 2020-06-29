3941 W. Park St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities playground bbq/grill

Sparkling clean MOVE IN READY home in beautiful subdivision located just a stone`s throw away from green common area with playground. Wake up to breathtaking mountain views from your master bedroom window. Spacious kitchen off family room with large pantry and center island. Window above kitchen sink overlooks green grassy backyard and covered porch perfect for barbeques. Great closets space in master bedroom with dual sinks and large soaking tub in master bath. Carpet and tile in all the right areas. Ceiling fans throughout.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.