3941 W. Park St.

3941 West Park Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041 Arlington Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
playground
bbq/grill
bathtub
carpet
Sparkling clean MOVE IN READY home in beautiful subdivision located just a stone`s throw away from green common area with playground. Wake up to breathtaking mountain views from your master bedroom window. Spacious kitchen off family room with large pantry and center island. Window above kitchen sink overlooks green grassy backyard and covered porch perfect for barbeques. Great closets space in master bedroom with dual sinks and large soaking tub in master bath. Carpet and tile in all the right areas. Ceiling fans throughout. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
