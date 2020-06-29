All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 30 2019

3941 W. Park St.

3941 West Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

3941 West Park Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
playground
bbq/grill
bathtub
carpet
Sparkling clean MOVE IN READY home in beautiful subdivision located just a stone`s throw away from green common area with playground. Wake up to breathtaking mountain views from your master bedroom window. Spacious kitchen off family room with large pantry and center island. Window above kitchen sink overlooks green grassy backyard and covered porch perfect for barbeques. Great closets space in master bedroom with dual sinks and large soaking tub in master bath. Carpet and tile in all the right areas. Ceiling fans throughout.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 W. Park St. have any available units?
3941 W. Park St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 W. Park St. have?
Some of 3941 W. Park St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 W. Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
3941 W. Park St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 W. Park St. pet-friendly?
No, 3941 W. Park St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3941 W. Park St. offer parking?
No, 3941 W. Park St. does not offer parking.
Does 3941 W. Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 W. Park St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 W. Park St. have a pool?
No, 3941 W. Park St. does not have a pool.
Does 3941 W. Park St. have accessible units?
No, 3941 W. Park St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 W. Park St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 W. Park St. does not have units with dishwashers.

