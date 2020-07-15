3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056

Amenities
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome - Property Id: 146479
This FULLY FURNISHED home in the beautiful and serene Villages at Aviano has tile flooring throughout (no dusty carpets!) and a 2 car garage. The friendly gated community has all the resort-like amenities including 2 large pools, hot tub, BBQ grilling area, fitness center, basketball court, 2 tennis courts, beach volleyball, clubhouse, and large community park!
The large master bedroom has a king size bed, walk-in California closet, large soaking tub and shower. The guest bedroom has a queen size bed and separate bathroom
The home has 3 smart TV's and Cox High Speed Internet is available.
Located 5 minutes from Desert Ridge Marketplace and High Street. Over 150 retailers and restaurants.
No Smoking (not even on the balcony)
No pets allowed
6 to 12 month minimum
