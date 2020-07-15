All apartments in Phoenix
3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056

3935 E Rough Rider Rd · (480) 678-4231
Location

3935 E Rough Rider Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1056 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome - Property Id: 146479

This FULLY FURNISHED home in the beautiful and serene Villages at Aviano has tile flooring throughout (no dusty carpets!) and a 2 car garage. The friendly gated community has all the resort-like amenities including 2 large pools, hot tub, BBQ grilling area, fitness center, basketball court, 2 tennis courts, beach volleyball, clubhouse, and large community park!

The large master bedroom has a king size bed, walk-in California closet, large soaking tub and shower. The guest bedroom has a queen size bed and separate bathroom

The home has 3 smart TV's and Cox High Speed Internet is available.

Located 5 minutes from Desert Ridge Marketplace and High Street. Over 150 retailers and restaurants.

No Smoking (not even on the balcony)
No pets allowed
6 to 12 month minimum
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146479
Property Id 146479

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5910871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 have any available units?
3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 have?
Some of 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 currently offering any rent specials?
3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 pet-friendly?
No, 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 offer parking?
Yes, 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 offers parking.
Does 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 have a pool?
Yes, 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 has a pool.
Does 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 have accessible units?
No, 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 E Rough Rider Rd 1056 has units with dishwashers.
