Phoenix, AZ
3934 W Hackamore Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3934 W Hackamore Dr

3934 West Hackamore Drive · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Location

3934 West Hackamore Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Single level home, easy maintenance in wonderful community! - Well maintained single level home. 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Formal Living/Dining Room upon entry. Family Room opens up to Kitchen and Eat in Area. Kitchen includes center island, all appliances are one year old. Gas stove. Master bedroom with walk in closet, separate shower/tub. Step out to backyard with large grassy area, custom pavers and covered patio. 2 Car Garage includes built in cabinets. Home is close to top schools, shopping, and I-17 fwy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 W Hackamore Dr have any available units?
3934 W Hackamore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3934 W Hackamore Dr have?
Some of 3934 W Hackamore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3934 W Hackamore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3934 W Hackamore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 W Hackamore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3934 W Hackamore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3934 W Hackamore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3934 W Hackamore Dr offers parking.
Does 3934 W Hackamore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 W Hackamore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 W Hackamore Dr have a pool?
No, 3934 W Hackamore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3934 W Hackamore Dr have accessible units?
No, 3934 W Hackamore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 W Hackamore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3934 W Hackamore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
