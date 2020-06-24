3934 W Hackamore Dr

Amenities

Single level home, easy maintenance in wonderful community! - Well maintained single level home. 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Formal Living/Dining Room upon entry. Family Room opens up to Kitchen and Eat in Area. Kitchen includes center island, all appliances are one year old. Gas stove. Master bedroom with walk in closet, separate shower/tub. Step out to backyard with large grassy area, custom pavers and covered patio. 2 Car Garage includes built in cabinets. Home is close to top schools, shopping, and I-17 fwy.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4599701)