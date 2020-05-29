3924 E. Desert Cove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4 Bedroom with Gorgeous Kitchen and Relaxing Pool - Beautiful home with upgrades throughout. Stunning custom kitchen cabinetry with aged cabinets and fluted columns. Beveled edged granite countertops. Stainless steel gas cooktop and appliances complete this gorgeous gourmet kitchen! The open design provides a breakfast nook and family room. The natural light floods through this whole space together. The master bath features a beautifully tiled master shower and double sinks.The master suite has a private exit to the pool area. There are also 3 generous sized bedrooms. Backyard is great for gatherings or just relaxing by sparkling pool with lots of seating area and covered patio. This property is one of a kind and will not last long, so see this house today. Property is ready to move in immediately. Washer and dryer included. Pets accepted upon owners approval and refundable deposit. Pool and lawn service are included. Act fast as this home is one of a kind and will not last long.



Total monthly rent payment is $2595, includes city sales tax and administration fee.



Application submitted at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.



(RLNE5260690)