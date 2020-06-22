3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered porch entrance and a spacious, low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a covered patio area, and lots of room for outdoor entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, low-maintenance flooring in the communal living rooms, and recessed lighting throughout. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a center island, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar for your enjoyment.