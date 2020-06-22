All apartments in Phoenix
3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue

3922 East Emile Zola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3922 East Emile Zola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered porch entrance and a spacious, low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a covered patio area, and lots of room for outdoor entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, low-maintenance flooring in the communal living rooms, and recessed lighting throughout. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a center island, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have any available units?
3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have?
Some of 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue offer parking?
No, 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
