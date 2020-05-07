3920 W TUCKEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

This nostalgic red brick home has been given a new vibe. Modern gray color pallet used to highlight the charm of the exterior. Inside is new from floor to ceiling. Enter to the great room, beautiful wood tile flooring in all the right places. Open to the fresh, white kitchen. All new, timeless, white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge pantry and laundry just beyond the kitchen leading to outback access. Bonus room off the family room. The carport was enclosed and includes a fireplace. This could be another living space, even potential for a third bedroom if you added a closet. 2 nicely sized bedrooms. Both guest and master bath have been updated. This one is too cute and priced to sell!