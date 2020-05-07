All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3920 W TUCKEY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3920 W TUCKEY Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3920 W TUCKEY Lane

3920 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3920 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This nostalgic red brick home has been given a new vibe. Modern gray color pallet used to highlight the charm of the exterior. Inside is new from floor to ceiling. Enter to the great room, beautiful wood tile flooring in all the right places. Open to the fresh, white kitchen. All new, timeless, white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge pantry and laundry just beyond the kitchen leading to outback access. Bonus room off the family room. The carport was enclosed and includes a fireplace. This could be another living space, even potential for a third bedroom if you added a closet. 2 nicely sized bedrooms. Both guest and master bath have been updated. This one is too cute and priced to sell!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 W TUCKEY Lane have any available units?
3920 W TUCKEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 W TUCKEY Lane have?
Some of 3920 W TUCKEY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 W TUCKEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3920 W TUCKEY Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 W TUCKEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3920 W TUCKEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3920 W TUCKEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3920 W TUCKEY Lane does offer parking.
Does 3920 W TUCKEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 W TUCKEY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 W TUCKEY Lane have a pool?
No, 3920 W TUCKEY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3920 W TUCKEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 3920 W TUCKEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 W TUCKEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 W TUCKEY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College